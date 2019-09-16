news

Will Europe soon see a sub-€10,000 electric car?

16 September 2019 - 08:46 By AFP Relaxnews
Renault’s K-ZE should be released in China in 2020.
Image: Supplied

In an interview this week with German daily Handelsblatt, during the International Motor Show Germany in Frankfurt, Groupe Renault's CEO announced that the French manufacturer could release an all-electric urban car for the European market, retailing for less than €10,000 (roughly R162,122), in the next five years. 

Thierry Bolloré is betting on lower prices for EVs in the future, driven by increasingly strong demand and fiercer competition. For instance, this past week Volkswagen created a buzz in Frankfurt by showing off its first-ever electric urban car, the ID.3.

The prices for the Volkswagen ID.3 have not been announced, but the German manufacturer is hinting at a base model, with a 45kWh battery providing a range of 330km, for a little less than €30,000 (roughly R486,367). As of now, the Volkswagen e-Golf goes for a starting price of €33,950 (roughly R550,144), while the new, compact e-Up! should soon be sold at a starting price of €23,000 (roughly R372,704).

For the moment, the most competitive solution is offered by Skoda, with the Citigoe iV, which will be released in early 2020 for a little less than €20,000 euros (roughly R324,036). Over at Renault, the ZOE starts at €19,900 (roughly R308,058),, without battery rental.

To make the less than €10,000 (roughly R162,122) EV project a reality, Renault could draw from the City K-ZE, a small model created for the Chinese market, which it first unveiled in 2019 and should officially release for a low price sometime in 2020. The vehicle is directly inspired by urban SUVs, with numerous integrated technologies, such as a touchscreen featuring navigation aids and online services, a rear-view backup camera, parking sensors, etc, and boasting a range of more than 250km. It is also touted as easy to charge via any type of outlet, whether public or domestic.

Should the experiment prove successful, it is possible that a version of the car could appear on European shores in the next few years, whether as a Renault or a Dacia.

