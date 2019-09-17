news

Is Porsche developing the world's most powerful supercar?

17 September 2019 - 08:37 By AFP Relaxnews
The Porsche 917 concept could very well serve as a working basis for the German manufacturer’s next supercar.
The Porsche 917 concept could very well serve as a working basis for the German manufacturer’s next supercar.
Image: Supplied

Porsche may be working on a brand-new supercar intended to surpass all competitors, according to Australian website Motoring, which relayed the words of Stefan Weckbach, head of the brand's electric vehicle development programme, from a roundtable session at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

“Our target is always, no matter what car we're doing, to have the sportiest car in the segment,” said Weckbach. Porsche's aim would thus be to produce the world's fastest production supercar by 2025, in collaboration with Croatian brand Rimac, in which Porsche holds a 15.5% stake.

This next-generation supercar or hypercar would follow the 918 Spyder, whose hybrid system brings up to 887 hp. No information has leaked, however, about whether the future engine would be another hybrid or 100% electric. In terms of design, inspiration could potentially be drawn from the 917 concept study released by Porsche last spring in homage to the 50-year anniversary of its mythic sportscar.

To offer the world's fastest sportscar, Porsche will have to best Mercedes' AMG One, a veritable race car for the streets derived from its Project One whose hybrid engine is expected to surpass 745kW. As if this were not enough, Aston Martin claims to be doing even more with its upcoming Valkyrie with a 6.5l-litre V12 engine hitting more than 820kW in its AMR Pro sport version. Both of the extremely expensive cars, of which fewer than 500 models will be produced, are expected to become available in 2020.

African car brand Mureza to debut Prim8 crossover at Joburg expo

Say hello to Mureza, a new African car company that will make its South African debut at the Automechanika Johannesburg expo, which kicks off on ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

PODCAST | The sweet sound of speed

In this episode, the Cargumentative team is tasked with choosing their best-sounding racing cars of all time.
Motoring
19 hours ago

These are the top five best-selling cars of all time

We take a look at the most popular cars on a global scale according to sales figures
Motoring
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  2. Toyota is the most hijacked car in SA news
  3. Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker Features
  4. These are the top five best-selling cars of all time Features
  5. African car brand Mureza to debut Prim8 crossover at Joburg expo New Models

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
'Dros rapist' found guilty of raping seven-year-old
X