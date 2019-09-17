news

Mazda to join EV revolution at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Japanese automaker to reveal its first fully electric car next month

17 September 2019
Mazda plans to debut its first fully electric car at the Tokyo Motor Show this year.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In just over a month, the biennial Tokyo Motor Show – the last of the "big five" conferences to take place in 2019 – will be the temporary home to a slew of newly revealed concept and production models.

Japanese car manufacturer Mazda will obviously be present at the international event - and it appears that the company will be debuting an EV, as reported by Automotive News and confirmed by a Mazda spokesperson.

The car will be the first fully electric production model created by the company.

According to the reports, despite the company previously testing their EV architecture under the body of the CX-30 compact crossover, the model that will be revealed in Tokyo will be "brand new."

It is unknown how the specs will deviate from that of the prototype, which has a 35.5kWh battery that generates 105kW of power.

The 100% electric Mazda is expected to hit the consumer market next year as part of the brand's strategy to electrify its vehicle portfolio.

Two versions of the model will reportedly launch next year: a fully electric model for Japan, Europe, China and other markets where having a long range is not essential, and an electric model with a range extender (powered by a small rotary engine) for markets such as North America.

The all-electric Mazda will be unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show, which runs from October 24 to November 4.

