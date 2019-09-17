Mazda to join EV revolution at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

In just over a month, the biennial Tokyo Motor Show – the last of the "big five" conferences to take place in 2019 – will be the temporary home to a slew of newly revealed concept and production models.

Japanese car manufacturer Mazda will obviously be present at the international event - and it appears that the company will be debuting an EV, as reported by Automotive News and confirmed by a Mazda spokesperson.

The car will be the first fully electric production model created by the company.