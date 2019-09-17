When will we start referring to EVs simply as ‘cars'?
British survey suggests petrol-powered cars could become an anomaly by 2030
As smartphones have evolved from pricey novelties to necessities, the devices are no longer always referred to as revolutionary "cell" or "mobile" phones; instead, the handsets have become regular "phones".
So when can we expect the same transition to happen with electric cars?
Research conducted by Go Ultra Low in the UK suggests the shift will happen in just over 10 years.
Today we launch our new ad campaign celebrating the electric car. With over 40 models available, the "Electric Car" is now "The Car". 🔋 🔌— Go Ultra Low (@GoUltraLow) September 16, 2019
Find out everything you need to know about making the switch at https://t.co/PBMlKbsYZb pic.twitter.com/NxUZWT1ayi
Slowly but surely, electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more accessible to the typical driver, both in terms of affordability and number of segment and design choices.
As emission standards become stricter around the world, not only are electric cars becoming more popular to those who are environmentally conscious, but combustion-engine alternatives are also becoming less essential to automobile manufacturers for company profitability.
At what point will EVs become the norm and their petrol-powered counterparts become the anomaly?
According to a survey of 2,000 adults in the UK conducted by Go Ultra Low, a joint government and car industry campaign, "two-thirds of consumers expect ‘electric cars' to be referred to as ‘cars' by 2030".
In fact, this shift could come sooner, as the people surveyed on average believed that only 15 electric vehicles were on the market when there are already 51 options. Go Ultra Low added that this number is expected to double over the next year.