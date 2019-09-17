When will we start referring to EVs simply as ‘cars'?

Slowly but surely, electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more accessible to the typical driver, both in terms of affordability and number of segment and design choices.

As emission standards become stricter around the world, not only are electric cars becoming more popular to those who are environmentally conscious, but combustion-engine alternatives are also becoming less essential to automobile manufacturers for company profitability.

At what point will EVs become the norm and their petrol-powered counterparts become the anomaly?

According to a survey of 2,000 adults in the UK conducted by Go Ultra Low, a joint government and car industry campaign, "two-thirds of consumers expect ‘electric cars' to be referred to as ‘cars' by 2030".

In fact, this shift could come sooner, as the people surveyed on average believed that only 15 electric vehicles were on the market when there are already 51 options. Go Ultra Low added that this number is expected to double over the next year.