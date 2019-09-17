news

When will we start referring to EVs simply as ‘cars'?

British survey suggests petrol-powered cars could become an anomaly by 2030

17 September 2019 - 16:35 By AFP Relaxnews
Electric cars are expected to be the vehicle norm by 2030.
Electric cars are expected to be the vehicle norm by 2030.
Image: Supplied

As smartphones have evolved from pricey novelties to necessities, the devices are no longer always referred to as revolutionary "cell" or "mobile" phones; instead, the handsets have become regular "phones".

So when can we expect the same transition to happen with electric cars?

Research conducted by Go Ultra Low in the UK suggests the shift will happen in just over 10 years.

Slowly but surely, electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more accessible to the typical driver, both in terms of affordability and number of segment and design choices.

As emission standards become stricter around the world, not only are electric cars becoming more popular to those who are environmentally conscious, but combustion-engine alternatives are also becoming less essential to automobile manufacturers for company profitability.

At what point will EVs become the norm and their petrol-powered counterparts become the anomaly?

According to a survey of 2,000 adults in the UK conducted by Go Ultra Low, a joint government and car industry campaign, "two-thirds of consumers expect ‘electric cars' to be referred to as ‘cars' by 2030".

In fact, this shift could come sooner, as the people surveyed on average believed that only 15 electric vehicles were on the market when there are already 51 options. Go Ultra Low added that this number is expected to double over the next year.

READ MORE:

Saudi drone attacks will increase local fuel prices

Drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery have wrought chaos on world oil markets and made the forecasting of the oil price more difficult
Motoring
5 hours ago

Is Porsche developing the world's most powerful supercar?

Porsche may be working on a brand-new supercar intended to surpass all competitors, according to Australian website Motoring, which relayed the words ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

PODCAST | The sweet sound of speed

In this episode, the Cargumentative team is tasked with choosing their best-sounding racing cars of all time.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  2. Toyota is the most hijacked car in SA news
  3. Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker Features
  4. These are the top five best-selling cars of all time Features
  5. Is Porsche developing the world's most powerful supercar? news

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
X