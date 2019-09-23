news

PODCAST | Car crazes that we just don't get

Cargumentative

23 September 2019 - 14:40
The Porsche 911 GT3 is celebrating 20 years.
Image: Supplied

In this episode the guys chat about car crazes they don’t understand - particularly ones that seem to make cars worse, like lowering them until they scrape over pretty much everything!

They also chat about the 20-year anniversary of the venerable Porsche 911 GT3 and bicker (of course) about the latest news stories. 

Sit down, plug in and gear up:                                             ​

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

