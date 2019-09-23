PODCAST | Car crazes that we just don't get
Cargumentative
23 September 2019 - 14:40
In this episode the guys chat about car crazes they don’t understand - particularly ones that seem to make cars worse, like lowering them until they scrape over pretty much everything!
They also chat about the 20-year anniversary of the venerable Porsche 911 GT3 and bicker (of course) about the latest news stories.
