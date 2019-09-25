Ford close to finalising joint-venture deal with Mahindra in India

Ford Motor Co and Mahindra & Mahindra are likely to sign a deal next week to form a joint venture in India, two sources told Reuters, in a move that will see the US car maker end most of its independent operations in the country.

The two companies have for months been structuring the deal to create a new entity in which Ford will hold a 49% stake, while Indian rival Mahindra will own 51%, Reuters reported in April.

Under the deal Ford will transfer most of its automotive assets and employees in India to the new company, but will retain an engine plant in Sanand, in the western state of Gujarat, according to the two sources, who asked not to be named as the talks are private.

A Ford spokesperson did not comment directly on the deal, but said the company was engaged with Mahindra "to develop avenues of strategic cooperation that help us achieve commercial, manufacturing and business efficiencies".

Mahindra did not respond to a request for comment.