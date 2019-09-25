news

Mazda to unveil its first production EV at the Tokyo Motor Show

25 September 2019 - 15:50 By AFP Relaxnews
Mazda will unveil its first EV at the 2019 Toyko Motor Show.
Image: Supplied

Mazda has confirmed that it will show its first 100% electric model at the next Tokyo Motor Show, which opens to the public on October 25 2019.

This world premiere will happen on October 23, the first press day. The first all-electric production model will likely be a version of the e-TPV (Electric Test Prototype Vehicle), which is itself based on the CX-30.

Mazda's future electric SUV is expected to push out around 105kW. Unfortunately, its operational range is said to be limited to only 200km, much less than the competition.

The new model will not become available before 2020, starting in Japan and Europe. It is expected to then be offered in a rechargeable hybrid version some time in 2021 or 2022.

In addition to the all-electric vehicle, Mazda be showing the MX-5, the Mazda3, and the Mazda CX-30, CX-5, and CX-8.

