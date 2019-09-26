news

Toyota to develop hydrogen fuel cars with Chinese partners FAW, GAC

26 September 2019 - 18:14 By Reuters
The engine bay of the Toyota Mirai – a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle.
The engine bay of the Toyota Mirai – a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle.
Image: Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Toyota Motor plans to launch hydrogen fuel-cell car models with its China partners, Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) and FAW Group, as the Japanese automaker tries to boost its presence in the world's biggest auto market.

Toyota will also equip GAC and their joint venture's car models with fuel cells, according to a filing by GAC to the Shanghai stock exchange on Thursday.

The companies did not disclose financial details of the projects which deepen cooperation among the partners to develop new energy vehicle and connectivity technologies.

Fuel-cell cars use a stack of cells that electro-chemically combine hydrogen with oxygen to generate electricity to propel the vehicle, with water being the only by-product.

Toyota will also expand cooperation on hybrid vehicles and aim to launch more battery electric vehicles with "good quality and low prices" separately with FAW and GAC.

Sources told Reuters last year Toyota planned to sell electric vehicles with GAC's logo in their joint venture's dealerships, in a move to meet China's strict green car quotas.

The new development plan reflects gestures of goodwill to Beijing by Toyota, whose chief executive Akio Toyoda wants to "step on the accelerator in China", while needing "to strike a fine balance between China and the United States", according to minutes of internal meetings seen by Reuters.

Toyota sold around 1.5 million cars in China in 2018, far below its global rival General Motors and Volkswagen's China sales. However, it is laying the foundation to increase sales in China to two million vehicles per year, Reuters reported last year.

Toyota in April said it had started supplying fuel-cell parts to Chinese commercial vehicle makers Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd and Beijing SinoHytec Co Ltd. In July it said it would supply key hydrogen fuel-cell parts to Chinese automakers FAW and Higer Bus.

Toyota will also share resources and talent to develop "intelligent connected" vehicles with GAC and FAW.

RELATED ARTICLES

Volvo teases new electric XC40

Volvo today spilled a few beans about its new all-electric XC40 crossover that will be shown to the public on October 16 2019.
Motoring
1 day ago

Mazda to unveil its first production EV at the Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda has confirmed that it will show its first 100% electric model at the next Tokyo Motor Show, which opens to the public on October 25 2019.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ford close to finalising joint-venture deal with Mahindra in India

Ford Motor Co and Mahindra & Mahindra are likely to sign a deal next week to form a joint venture in India, two sources told Reuters, in a move that ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Six SA specials worth celebrating this Heritage Day Features
  2. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  3. How to parallel park like an absolute pro Features
  4. Billions of euros, millions of jobs: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit news
  5. Hydrogen hurdles: a deadly blast hampers South Korea's fuel cell car bet news

Latest Videos

Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
Westville Prison raid shows how inmates hide contraband
X