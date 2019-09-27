news

BMW not interested in settling EU cartel probe, says report

27 September 2019 - 09:54 By Reuters
BMW says it will contest the allegations of collusion by EU antitrust authorities 'with all legal means if necessary'.
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Germany's BMW has no interest in settling an investigations by the EU antitrust authorities against the company and other German carmakers, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday, citing company sources.

In April, EU cartel regulators charged BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen for colluding to block the rollout of cleaner emissions technology between 2006 to 2014.

The European Commission said the collusion took place during technical meetings held by the "circle of five", namely BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen Group's VW, Audi and Porsche.

BMW had said it would contest the allegations "with all legal means if necessary", adding that it was probable the commission would issue a "significant fine" and it would set aside a provision of likely more than €1bn

BMW was not immediately available for comment on the WirtschaftsWoche report. 

