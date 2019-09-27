news

EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019

SA Drift Champs, BMW M Festival, Snow and Rock Enduro 2019, Killarney Motor Show, High Noon Reloaded

27 September 2019 - 10:15
Image: 123RF/lanarusfoto

SA Drift Champs
Image: SA Drift Champs

SA Drift Champs Semi-Final

It's gonna be a showdown of drifting with plenty of tyre smoke expected at the semi-final of the Evolution Wheel & Tyre SA Drift Champs. The drift masters will take to the gauntlet laid out by the judges as they try impressing them with their style, flair and sideways antics without losing the drift. Gates open at 10 with the event starting at 4. Entrance is R80 for Adults, and just R30 for kids under 12.

BMW M Festival
Image: BMW M Festival

BMW M Festival

SA’s most loved German brand is once again set to invade the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit. Yep, that’s right The BMW M Festival is back! You can expect everything from fast cars to good food, rockin’ entertainment to exhilarating track experiences! There will also be some of BMW’s latest M Models making it’s local debut. To book your tickets simply head to www.howler.co.za

Snow and Rock Enduro
Image: Snow and Rock Enduro

Snow + Rock Enduro 2019

  • DATE: 25 – 27 October
  • LOCATION: Afriski Mountain Resort, Lesotho
  • DETAILS: www.afriski.net

Deep in Lesotho’s beautiful Maluti Mountains, the Snow and Rock Enduro 2019 is an event that promises fun for beginners, a rewarding challenge for intermediate enduro riders and a chance for advanced bikers to hone their skills. Its R750 to enter, and spectators can watch for free. For more info, head to afriski.net

Killarney Motorshow
Image: Killarney Motorshow

Killarney Motor Show 2019

  • DATE: 27 October
  • LOCATION: Killarney Raceway, Cape Town, Western Cape
  • DETAILS: www.wpmc.co.za 

The 2019 Killarney Motor Show is set to rev up the excitement meter to the red line! There will be more than 1300 vehicles on display, as well as four active circuits, live music, a fun fair, and over 100 stalls. Its R100 for adults, R50 for scholars under 16, and kids under 12 enter for free

High Noon Reloaded
Image: High Noon Reloaded

High Noon Reloaded

  • DATE: 26 – 28 October
  • LOCATION: Cosmic Transport Raceway, Lanseria, Gauteng
  • DETAILS: 082 379 0330

Get ready for some epic motoring action at the Cosmic Transport Raceway! There will be something for every kind of Petrolhead, from a Show 'n Shine, to Spinning displays. You can even hop in a car with a spinning instructor to show off YOUR skills on the Spin Pitch. The event starts at 9am and entrance is only R50

