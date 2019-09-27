EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019

SA Drift Champs Semi-Final

DATE: 5 October

5 October LOCATION: The Rock Raceway, Brakpan, Gauteng

The Rock Raceway, Brakpan, Gauteng DETAILS: info@rockracing.co.za

It's gonna be a showdown of drifting with plenty of tyre smoke expected at the semi-final of the Evolution Wheel & Tyre SA Drift Champs. The drift masters will take to the gauntlet laid out by the judges as they try impressing them with their style, flair and sideways antics without losing the drift. Gates open at 10 with the event starting at 4. Entrance is R80 for Adults, and just R30 for kids under 12.