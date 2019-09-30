news

PODCAST | Ignition TV's Marius Roberts joins Cargumentative this week

30 September 2019 - 15:29
Ignition TV host Marius Roberts joins the Cargumentative crew in studio this week.
Ignition TV host Marius Roberts joins the Cargumentative crew in studio this week.
Image: Ignition

In this episode the guys are joined in studio by Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts to talk about his recent Lamborghini road trip through Italy.

They also offer advice to a listener looking to upgrade from a faulty Audi A3 to a sporty two-seater convertible. 

Take the poll below and help the team provide him with quality buying advice:

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE:

PODCAST | Car crazes that we just don't get

The Cargumentative guys chat about car crazes they don’t understand and the 20-year anniversary of the Porsche 911 GT3.
Motoring
1 week ago

PODCAST | The sweet sound of speed

In this episode, the Cargumentative team is tasked with choosing their best-sounding racing cars of all time.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

PODCAST SPECIAL | To the concours, of course

In this episode of Cargumentative the guys don their chino slacks and panama hats to broadcast live from the annual Concours SA held at Steyn City
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Has the 2019 Mazda3 2.0 Astina been priced out of the game? Reviews
  2. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  3. 5 great pre-owned cars you can buy for less than R140,000 Features
  4. Stay on the freeway for longer with Audi news
  5. BMW reveals prices of new 8 Series Gran Coupé here in November New Models

Latest Videos

'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
X