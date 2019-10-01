news

Despite decline, the Tesla Model 3 is still the top-selling car in Norway

01 October 2019 - 15:29 By Reuters
A Tesla Model S electric vehicle (EV) drives past the city hall in Oslo, Norway.
A Tesla Model S electric vehicle (EV) drives past the city hall in Oslo, Norway.
Image: Fredrik Bjerknes/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla Inc's electric Model 3 remained Norway's top-selling vehicle in the third quarter even as sales of the car declined from earlier in the year, registration data showed on Tuesday.

Tesla sold 3,300 Model 3s in Norway in the July-September period, beating Volkswagen's Golf by about 900 cars, but was down from sales of 6,123 in the first quarter and 4,438 in the second, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.

