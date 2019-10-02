Volvo publishes more teaser images of its fully electric XC40

Now the company has offered us a few design sketches of the upcoming model and described how it has been altered to support an electric powertrain.

Because of the lack of a combustion engine, the front grille is no longer needed for cooling purposes and the tailpipes become superfluous. Nevertheless, Volvo states that the electric version of the XC40 “retains all the features that have made it one of Volvo Cars' best-selling models.”

Without the purpose of cooling an engine, the new grille is covered and packages the sensors required by the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems sensor platform. As a result of the battery being integrated into the floor of the model, the space under the hood and behind the grille can instead be used as additional storage space.