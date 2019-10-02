news

Volvo publishes more teaser images of its fully electric XC40

02 October 2019 - 16:41 By AFP Relaxnews
Volvo has published design sketches of the fully electric XC40 SUV ahead of its 16 October debut.
Image: Supplied

Volvo has published new teaser images of its updated, redesigned, and battery-powered XC40 SUV.

In 2017, Volvo launched the first generation of the XC40 SUV with a 2018 model year designation. In just a few weeks' time, the company will be unveiling the latest variant of the line – a fully electric version.

This battery-powered XC40 will be the first fully electric vehicle launched by Volvo, and last week, the brand's Head of Safety Malin Ekholm claimed that it will also be “one of the safest cars [they] have ever built”.

Image: Supplied

Now the company has offered us a few design sketches of the upcoming model and described how it has been altered to support an electric powertrain.

Because of the lack of a combustion engine, the front grille is no longer needed for cooling purposes and the tailpipes become superfluous. Nevertheless, Volvo states that the electric version of the XC40 “retains all the features that have made it one of Volvo Cars' best-selling models.”

Without the purpose of cooling an engine, the new grille is covered and packages the sensors required by the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems sensor platform. As a result of the battery being integrated into the floor of the model, the space under the hood and behind the grille can instead be used as additional storage space.

