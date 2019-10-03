Jaguar Land Rover opens new centre of global operations

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has a glamorous and, importantly, carbon neutral, new global headquarters for 13,000 people on a 1,000 acre site at Gaydon in the UK.

It’s been a JLR site for years but, for the first time, the design facilities for both brands are now also based there, in state-of-the-art premises that better suit the changing automotive landscape.

The company calls its new facility an Advanced Product Creation Centre, where it has already created the new Land Rover Defender and where the next generation of the flagship Jaguar sedan, the XJ, is in the final stages of development as an electric vehicle.

Ralf Speth, CEO of JLR, said at last week’s opening that Gaydon orchestrates all of the company’s global operations, but he pointed out that while the two brands are together, they are still “distinctly separate”.

The new facility opens at a time when JLR has seen its sales decline 8% this year and it has cut production and reduced its workforce by 4,500.

The new facility is created with extensive use of stone, wood and glass materials.

“We’ve invested in an inspiring environment for our people,” says Speth, adding that “we’ve consciously invested with a Destination Zero attitude. This is not just about carbon neutral facilities, but also about creating what are the best diesels, the best engines and alternative technologies.”

All of this is aimed at actively shaping new trends and developments, he says.

This is crucial according to Nick Rogers, executive director for product engineering at JLR. “The automotive world is changing,” he says. “There’s going to be more change than we have ever seen.”

To assist with the change, Rogers is responsible for an extensive training programme, not for apprentices or junior employees but for everyone from Speth and his fellow directors down. It’s a programme to redevelop everyone, says Rogers, training them in mechatronics, connectivity and more. He says it is essential to ensure that everyone understands what is happening in the market and how the company can not only address the challenges but deliver disruptive products.