And now for a world record attempt at ... the longest hearse parade

One of the strangest - if not grimmest - Guinness world records will be attempted at Kyalami on Tuesday October 8: the longest parade of hearses.

As part of a track day experience for the local funeral industry, participants will gather to try to beat the existing record of 107 hearses achieved in Baarn, Netherlands, in August 2012.

There are guidelines that need adhering to, including that the parade needs to be moving, it needs to cover a minimum 3.2km distance, and there may not be more than a two-car gap between hearses, says event organiser Rachel Stead of Funeralcar.co.za.

She adds that Avbob alone have entered 50 hearses in the parade.

The event will be the first of its kind and incorporate a skidpan experience, offroad track experience, motoring exhibition in the pits, and Grand Prix track experience, before the Guinness record attempt takes place in the afternoon.