Denmark calls for EU strategy to phase out diesel and petrol cars by 2030

Denmark, backed by 10 other European Union (EU) countries, on Friday called for a strategy to phase out diesel and petrol cars, including allowing the ban of sales at member-state level, by 2030 to combat climate change.

Denmark made the proposal during a meeting of EU environment ministers in Luxembourg.

The goals are part of Ursula van der Leyen's plans, the new president of the European Commission, to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. The Danish delegation argued that to achieve this the transport sector needs to decrease its emissions. It is the only sector currently increasing its emissions.

The EU aims to cut carbon emissions in the bloc by 40% by 2030, while its executive, the commission, plans to reduce them to zero by 2050 to help stop global warming.

“We need to acknowledge that we are in a bit of a hurry,” Danish climate and energy minister Dan Jorgensen said after the meeting.