Renault targets cash-conscious buyers with free insurance deal

07 October 2019 - 10:52 By Motoring Reporter
The Renault Sandero is one of three Renault models now offered with free insurance for a year.
Image: Supplied

The SA economy has gone for a ball. Inflation is up. Earnings are down. Getting consumers to part with their hard-earned money is getting trickier by the day, especially when it comes to buying new cars. So to try to make things easier in these trying financial times, Renault SA is offering free a year's fully comprehensive insurance on every new Kwid, Sandero or Clio sold. That's a pretty sweet deal, no matter how you slice it — one that helps drive down short-term ownership costs. In doing so, the company may sway consumers to take off in something new and French. 

