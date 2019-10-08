Tesla owners could soon swap horn sound for goat sound – or fart sound
In typical Elon Musk fashion, the Tesla chief executive announced over the weekend via Twitter that customised horn and movement sounds will soon be available for Tesla vehicles.
While this feature doesn't come as a surprise, considering the US NHTSA's recently published proposal – a document that could potentially require automotive manufacturers to give hybrid and all-electric vehicle owners an assortment of pedestrian alert sounds to choose from – the sounds that Musk promised would be available caught his audience off-guard.
Customized horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019
Though it is expected that traditional horn and car movement sounds will be available for Tesla owners to select, Musk revealed unconventional options that are sure to make pedestrians – and other drivers – look twice.
Without specifying which noise would be a horn sound and which would be a movement sound, Musk stated on Twitter that coconut, fart, and goat sounds will be selectable options for Tesla models in the near future. In response to a user who asked if owners could upload their own sound clips, he said he "will consider" this.