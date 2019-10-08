Tesla owners could soon swap horn sound for goat sound – or fart sound

In typical Elon Musk fashion, the Tesla chief executive announced over the weekend via Twitter that customised horn and movement sounds will soon be available for Tesla vehicles.

While this feature doesn't come as a surprise, considering the US NHTSA's recently published proposal – a document that could potentially require automotive manufacturers to give hybrid and all-electric vehicle owners an assortment of pedestrian alert sounds to choose from – the sounds that Musk promised would be available caught his audience off-guard.