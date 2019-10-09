Audi is allowing customers to extend their service & maintenance plans

All new Audi vehicles sold in SA come with a Freeway Plan: a maintenance and service plan that covers all Audi vehicles for the first 100,000km or five years.

However, due to tough economic times and the realisation that people are holding on to their cars for longer, Audi is now offering customers the option of extending their vehicle's standard Freeway Plan to 10 years or 300,000km.

“We are all aware that vehicles become costly to look after as they become older,” said Trevor Hill, head of Audi SA. “At Audi, we have also acknowledged that general consumer spending pressures have resulted in longer ownership cycles. For this reason, the newly launched Audi Freeway Plan extension is great value for those customers wanting the added peace of mind when owning and looking after their Audi vehicle.”

Quotes and sales of the Audi Freeway Plan extensions are available from any Audi dealership.