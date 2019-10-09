news

VW increases stockpiles of cars in Britain ahead of Brexit

09 October 2019 - 16:55 By Reuters
Volkswagen has increased stockpiles of cars in Britain amid growing uncertainty about the UK's impending departure from the EU.
Volkswagen has increased stockpiles of cars in Britain amid growing uncertainty about the UK's impending departure from the EU.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen has increased stockpiles of cars in Britain, it said on Wednesday, as politicians struggle to nail down the terms of the country's departure from the European Union ahead of an October 31 deadline.

The potential for a disorderly "no deal" Brexit and concerns about future trading relations are forcing companies to take measures to mitigate the impact of potential tariffs.

"We have optimised inventory levels upwards to delay the impact of potential import tariffs for a while, but there are limits to what can be done," said Juergen Stackmann, management board member of the VW passenger cars brand with responsibility for sales and marketing.

He told Reuters, "If there are tariffs, we will not be able to absorb them or compensate the cost. We need to be realistic about the fact that cars would get more expensive for customers." 

READ MORE:

Toyota's R454m Hiace boost sets out to support the 'wheels of our economy'

In a much needed boost for the local motor industry, more specifically KwaZulu-Natal, Toyota SA has announced a cash injection of R454m to enhance ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Why South Africans are holding on to their cars for longer than before

More than 90 percent of South Africans say they are keeping their vehicles for longer due to the current economy, with just over 40 percent saying ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Tesla owners could soon swap horn sound for goat sound – or fart sound

Over the weekend, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla owners will soon be able to customize their vehicle's horn and movement sounds
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Why South Africans are holding on to their cars for longer than before Features
  2. The 5 best pre-owned, medium-sized luxury saloons under R475,000 Features
  3. SA sets 'new world record' for longest hearse parade news
  4. How to put the brakes on road carnage Features
  5. Stay on the freeway for longer with Audi news

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X