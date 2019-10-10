Koenigsegg Regera is world’s fastest car from 0-400km/h-0

Serial speed record chasers Koenigsegg have been at it again. Last week, at a military airfield in Sweden, the super carmaker’s factory driver Sonny Persson set a new 0-400km/h-0 world record when a Koenigsegg Regera completed the acceleration and braking run in 31.49 seconds, a 1.8-second improvement from the 2017 record of 33.29 seconds set in an Agera RS, another Koenigsegg product.

The Koenigsegg Regera uses a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors and a sophisticated battery pack. The combined system output is 1,118.5kW and 2,000Nm. The powertrain, known as Koenigsegg Direct Drive, also removes the traditional gearbox and has a single-speed transmission instead.

“This was a good opportunity to showcase the true capability of the Regera’s one-of-a-kind Direct Drive transmission,” said CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg. “As the Regera only has one gear, we had to make use of it from standstill to the record top speed of 403km/h limited by rpm,” he said.

Furthermore, this specific record-shattering car is a fully homologated production model with its luxurious fittings and seats still intact. The only modifications were a roll cage and a four-point harness for driver safety.

But the run was not without its challenges. “The weather conditions were perfect — sunny with almost no wind — and the 2,000m was extended with a stretch of taxiway as a starting area in order to gain an extra length of around 300m to make the runway long and safe enough,” said the CEO.

“And this runway is normally unused and dormant. The surface was not great for traction and it was not possible to drive in a straight line, as some bumps had to be avoided.”

Despite the challenging track conditions, the Regera took just 22.87 seconds to reach 400km/h over a distance of 1,613.2m. Deceleration from 400km/h took 8.62 seconds over 435.26m, while the total distance used to set the new 0-400km/h-0 record was 2,048.46m.