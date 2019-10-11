news

Audi testing 5G in an urban setting

11 October 2019 - 16:32 By AFP Relaxnews
Audi is testing the vast array of possibilities made possible by 5G deployment in an urban setting.
Audi is testing the vast array of possibilities made possible by 5G deployment in an urban setting.
Image: Supplied

The car manufacturer Audi has partnered with Deutsche Telekom to conduct tests on a 5G network in a real setting in Ingolstadt, Germany.

With 5G opening up new perspectives, the aim of the partnership is to develop a safer, more sustainable and, of course, more connected mode of urban mobility.

Among the concrete applications that 5G enables is a direct connection between traffic lights and connected cars, which could eventually be extended to other road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians, so that real-time data exchange makes traffic more fluid. Another example is the ability to monitor parking space availability to help with faster, simpler parking.

For Audi, as with most car manufacturers, the implementation of 5G in upcoming models is both a challenge and a well of opportunities, with the power to make traffic smoother and reduce the risk of collisions (by connecting vehicles).

Only time will tell who will be the first to implement a full network for a technology that is just now taking its first steps, with a 2020 target for public deployment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Boeing and Porsche partner to develop flying car

Porsche and Boeing have announced that they've officially teamed up to explore the development of premium flying cars designed for urban environments
Motoring
3 hours ago

LISTEN | How the new demerit system for road users will affect you

The new demerit system for South African road users is now law.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Formula 1 cancels Suzuka Saturday, hunkers down for Hagibis

Formula One team bosses backed the decision of Japanese Grand Prix organisers to cancel all of Saturday's practice and qualifying sessions as the ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Why South Africans are holding on to their cars for longer than before Features
  2. SA sets 'new world record' for longest hearse parade news
  3. What do all those dashboard warning lights mean? Features
  4. The 5 best pre-owned, medium-sized luxury saloons under R475,000 Features
  5. The five best pre-owned mid-range SUVs you can buy for less than R475,000 Features

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X