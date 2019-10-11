Boeing and Porsche partner to develop flying car

Porsche and Boeing have announced that they've officially teamed up to explore the development of premium flying cars designed for urban environments.

Putting together their individual strengths in their individual markets, Porsche and Boeing on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to "study the future of premium urban air mobility vehicles" - aka, premium flying cars for inner city transportation.

This partnership will join various international teams from each brand to research air mobility, study what a premium segment of these vehicles could look like, and contemplate possible use cases.