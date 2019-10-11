news

LISTEN | How the new demerit system for road users will affect you

11 October 2019 - 12:43 By Paige Muller
The start date for the AARTO law will be announced soon.
Image: Times LIVE

The new demerit system for South African road users is now law.

On October 5, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the official start date for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) law would soon be announced. He said that the law would definitely be “in full effect from June next year”.

LISTEN to how the new law will work, how it is likely to affect you and some potential problems with its implementation: 

