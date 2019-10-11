LISTEN | How the new demerit system for road users will affect you

The new demerit system for South African road users is now law.

On October 5, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the official start date for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) law would soon be announced. He said that the law would definitely be “in full effect from June next year”.

