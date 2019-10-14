Ultra-rare Fiat 8V to be the star of Champs-Elysees auction in Paris

The 15th edition of Artcurial's "Automobiles sur les Champs" auction will feature more than 100 rare vehicles, foremost among which is a 1953 Fiat 8V Rapi Berlinetta, estimated to go for a cool 1.1 to 1.3 million euros (R17.9m-R21.2m).

A total of 117 sweet rides (70 cars and 47 motorcycles) will be put up for auction, with the belle of the ball the Fiat. Only 34 of the highly specific model were produced in its first-series Rapi version. The one offered for sale is in perfect working order and eligible to participate in the main collector-car races. Its high price is due to the fact that its interior, complete with dashboard, is in its original condition, as is its engine.

Another rare model is also likely to be a hot item: a 1924 Bugatti Type 23 Brescia two-seater, which was the first of the brand's cars equipped with a four valves per cylinder. Experts have estimated the car's going price to be between 550,000 and 650,000 euros (R8.9m-R10.6m).