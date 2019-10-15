news

Harley-Davidson suspends production of its all-electric LiveWire

15 October 2019 - 07:52 By AFP Relaxnews
Harley-Davidson announced on Monday that it had suspended production and delivery of its LiveWire electric motorcycle.
Image: Supplied

Harley-Davidson announced on Monday that it had suspended production and delivery of its LiveWire electric motorcycle, which the brand had rolled out as part of a diversification push.

"We recently discovered a non-standard condition during a final quality check; stopped production and deliveries; and began additional testing," the company said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the decision came after a problem with the vehicle's battery charging was discovered.

The manufacturer did not say when they planned to resume production.

Unveiled in 2014, the LiveWire sold for about $30,000 (roughly R444,438) in North America and Western Europe, according to the Harley-Davidson website.

The manufacturer, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the US, has turned to electric vehicles to attract younger riders as it grapples with an aging customer base and a lack of innovation in its range.

The company's sales were down more than 6% in the second quarter of this year.

