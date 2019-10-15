Hyundai Motor Group to invest $35bn in future automotive tech

Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest $34.65bn (about R513bn) in mobility technology and strategic investments by 2025, as South Korea's top automaker accelerates its attempts to catch up in the self-driving car race.

The plan, which Hyundai said encompassed autonomous, connected and electric vehicles, comes after the company and two of its affiliates announced an investment of $1.6bn (about R23bn) in a joint venture with US self-driving tech firm Aptiv.

Hyundai's plan also received a boost from the South Korean government, which said on Tuesday it plans to spend 1.7 trillion won (about R21tn) from 2021 to 2027 to boost autonomous vehicle technology.

The government expects Hyundai to launch a nationwide service of fully autonomous cars to fleet customers in 2024 and the public by 2027.