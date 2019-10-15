Would you drive a 109-year-old car? Now’s your chance...

If ever there was a car that changed the course of history, it’s the Model T Ford.

As the first mass-produced (and affordable) motor vehicle, it made the automobile accessible for the average consumer. A whopping 16.5-million units were sold, putting the humble Model T eighth on the top 10 list of most sold cars of all time.

Only about a 100,000 still exist in the world today.

A semi-converted 1910 Model T has recently been listed on Gumtree for R199,995, providing a rare opportunity to take one of the earliest petrol-based cars for a spin -although it’s not as easy to keep on the road as you might think - hence the few modifications mentioned in the advert.

“While the mechanics of the Model T looks similar to modern cars, it is very different," said Jeff Osborne of Gumtree Auto, a keen classic car collector.

"The pedals are not placed in the same position as you might be used to. The brake pedal is located on the far right, while there is also a gear selector pedal that provides first-gear, neutral and second-gear, and a reverse-gear pedal.”