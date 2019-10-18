EVENTS | Your IGNITION guide to motoring in 2019
BMW M Festival, Snow and Rock Enduro 2019, Killarney Motor Show, High Noon Reloaded, and The 40th Anniversary of the Gelandewagen
BMW M Festival
- DATE: 26-27 October
- LOCATION: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Johannesburg, Gauteng
- DETAILS: bmwmfestival2019.howler.co.za
SA’s most loved German brand is once again set to invade the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit. Yep, that’s right The BMW M Festival is back! You can expect everything from fast cars to good food, rockin’ entertainment to exhilarating track experiences! There will also be some of BMW’s latest M Models making it’s local debut. To book your tickets simply head to www.howler.co.za
Snow + Rock Enduro 2019
- DATE: 25 – 27 October
- LOCATION: Afriski Mountain Resort, Lesotho
- DETAILS: www.afriski.net
Deep in Lesotho’s beautiful Maluti Mountains, the Snow and Rock Enduro 2019 is an event that promises fun for beginners, a rewarding challenge for intermediate enduro riders and a chance for advanced bikers to hone their skills. Its R750 to enter, and spectators can watch for free. For more info, head to afriski.net
Killarney Motor Show 2019
- DATE: 27 October
- LOCATION: Killarney Raceway, Cape Town, Western Cape
- DETAILS: www.wpmc.co.za
The 2019 Killarney Motor Show is set to rev up the excitement meter to the red line! There will be more than 1300 vehicles on display, as well as four active circuits, live music, a fun fair, and over 100 stalls. Its R100 for adults, R50 for scholars under 16, and kids under 12 enter for free
High Noon Reloaded
- DATE: 26 October
- LOCATION: Cosmic Transport Raceway, Lanseria, Gauteng
- DETAILS: 082 379 0330
Get ready for some epic motoring action at the Cosmic Transport Raceway! There will be something for every kind of Petrolhead, from a Show 'n Shine, to Spinning displays. You can even hop in a car with a spinning instructor to show off YOUR skills on the Spin Pitch. The event starts at 9am and entrance is only R50
40th Anniversary of the Gelandewagen
- DATE 27 October
- LOCATION Sandwani Game Lodge, Pretoria, Gauteng
- DETAILS Johann: marx4x4@gmail.com
Come celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the iconic G-Wagon at the Sandwani Game Lodge. Bring your own 4x4 and enjoy some driver assisted training with top 4x4 drivers. Entrance is R500 for partaking vehicles, and spectators pay only 60 bucks.