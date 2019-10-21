Government's Aarto 'stealth tax' will stiff you R100 just for receiving a fine

Another area of concern was that a number of provisions remained unclear and created a level of bureaucracy that would ultimately cripple the system. It said the appeals tribunal was a good example of creating a system that would not cope with the demands placed on it.

In terms of the draft regulations, the appeals tribunal consisted of nine members who must decide each appeal by a vote. These decisions may not be delegated to appointed staff. This meant the tribunal had limited capacity.

“In 2018, a total of 133 790 representations and 286 390 elections to be heard in court were received in respect of a total of 1 607 989 infringement notices issued that year — 26% of all infringement notices. If only one-third of these cases reached the appeals tribunal, that would amount to a caseload of 140 000 cases annually, which the appeals tribunal cannot possibly manage. This system is doomed to become a bottleneck of bureaucracy, perhaps jeopardising the entire system,” the association said.

The AA said it would deliver a formal submission on behalf of its members, relating to the amendments, to the relevant authorities before the November 10 deadline.

“Over 50 years ago, the AA called for a demerit points system to be introduced and we continue to support this notion. Based on evidence from other countries this type of legislation can be effective in making roads safer. However, the recent amendment act and these new draft regulations do not convince us that Aarto, in its current form, is that intended legislation,” the association said.