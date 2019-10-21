Harley-Davidson resumes production of all-electric LiveWire
After a brief production hiatus due to charging issues, Harley-Davidson told The Verge that production of the electric LiveWire has resumed.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Harley-Davidson temporarily halted production of their fully electric LiveWire, citing charging issues. However, this lapse only lasted for a few days. On Friday, the company told The Verge that production had already recommenced.
In fact, the charging issue was discovered to only be a problem with one individual bike.
"Temporarily stopping LiveWire production allowed us to confirm that the non-standard condition identified on one motorcycle was a singular occurrence," said the company.
Since the LiveWire first went on sale last month for approximately $30,000 (R444,000), the interruption caused a scare for new riders, despite Harley-Davidson promising that driving the bike is still safe. Evidently, there was little reason for concern.
The first all-electric model by the iconic American brand is paving the way for Harley-Davidson's electrified future. Following the announcement of the LiveWire, the company has expressed interest in developing more battery-powered motorbikes and has announced electric bicycle and scooter concepts.