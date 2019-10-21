Harley-Davidson resumes production of all-electric LiveWire

After a brief production hiatus due to charging issues, Harley-Davidson told The Verge that production of the electric LiveWire has resumed.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Harley-Davidson temporarily halted production of their fully electric LiveWire, citing charging issues. However, this lapse only lasted for a few days. On Friday, the company told The Verge that production had already recommenced.

In fact, the charging issue was discovered to only be a problem with one individual bike.