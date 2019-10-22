news

Huawei to develop radars for self-driving cars, top exec says

22 October 2019 - 16:22 By Reuters
Chinese multinational technology company Huawei logo seen in Shanghai.
Chinese multinational technology company Huawei logo seen in Shanghai.
Image: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Huawei Technologies will utilise its 5G technologies to develop radars for self-driving cars, its deputy chair told a conference, as the Chinese manufacturer looks to play a bigger role in the car industry.

Huawei will build an "ecosystem" of car-equipped sensors, Xu Zhijun, current holder of the company's rotating chairmanship, told a Beijing conference on intelligent connected vehicles on Tuesday.

Huawei will utilise its 5G technologies to develop millimetre-wave radar and laser radar, Xu said, without providing a timeframe for development of the products.

Global carmakers and tech companies have spent billions of dollars on vehicles that can drive autonomously.

Industry insiders, however, note there it will take years before the industry achieves "level 4", or fully autonomous standards, in which such vehicles can handle all aspects of driving in most circumstances with no human intervention.

Millimetre-wave radar and laser radar sensors are used by self-driving vehicle manufacturers to collect information from a vehicle's surroundings.

Huawei's move comes as China makes a major push to keep pace with the US in a global race to develop self-driving vehicles.

In April, it launched 5G communications hardware for the automotive industry.

MORE

Bloodhound lands in SA, ready to tackle world speed record

Supersonic speed-chaser to begin testing at Hakskeen pan in Northern Cape at long last
Motoring
1 day ago

Government's Aarto 'stealth tax' will stiff you R100 just for receiving a fine

Government is adding "stealth tax" to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act, with the introduction of an Infringement ...
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Tuned in SA samples a very special BMW 135i

Join Tuned in SA presenter Leon Bosman as he takes a drive in a unique 'OEM Plus' BMW 135i
Motoring
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Government's Aarto 'stealth tax' will stiff you R100 just for receiving a fine news
  2. Stay ahead of hijackers with these nine savvy safety tips Features
  3. Tracker reveals when and where hijackers are most likely to pounce Features
  4. Covers finally come off the all-new Isuzu D-Max bakkie New Models
  5. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news

Latest Videos

'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
X