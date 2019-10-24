news

Porsche and Lucasfilm are teaming up to make a Star Wars starship

24 October 2019 - 20:28 By AFP Relaxnews
Porsche and Lucasfilm are working together to build a starship for the Star Wars Episode 9 world premiere.
Image: Supplied

To celebrate the conclusion of the Star Wars saga and support the launch of "The Rise of Skywalker," Lucasfilm and Porsche announced on Wednesday that they're collaborating to create a starship spacecraft.

As the world anticipates the release of the final episode of the Star Wars saga, Porsche is preparing for the December world premiere by teaming up with Lucasfilm - the production company behind the franchise - to create a fantasy starship. 

According to Porsche's VP, Michael Mauer, though at first Star Wars and the sports car brand don't appear to have much in common, "both worlds have a similar design philosophy".

The model will be designed and created over upcoming weeks in Stuttgart and in San Francisco.

Beside the reveal of the spacecraft, Porsche will also be showcasing the Porsche Taycan, the brand's first all-electric car. Deliveries in the US will begin at the end of the year, and deliveries in Europe will commence in early 2020.

The starship will be presented during the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in December. The movie will be released on December 20 in the US.

Fans interested in the project can follow along at www.thedesigneralliance.com.

