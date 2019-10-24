Porsche and Lucasfilm are teaming up to make a Star Wars starship

To celebrate the conclusion of the Star Wars saga and support the launch of "The Rise of Skywalker," Lucasfilm and Porsche announced on Wednesday that they're collaborating to create a starship spacecraft.

According to Porsche's VP, Michael Mauer, though at first Star Wars and the sports car brand don't appear to have much in common, "both worlds have a similar design philosophy".