EVENTS | Your IGNITION guide to motoring in 2019
SA Drift Champs, FIA World Rallycross, Zwartkops Kart Circuit, and The Power Series
Want your event listed? Email the details to events@ignitiontv.co.za.
This guide is sponsored by Rex Diff and Gearbox.
Power Series Round 9
- DATE: 30 November
- LOCATION: Killarney International Raceway, Capetown, Western Cape
- DETAILS: Rhonette – rhonette@wpmc.co.za
Round 9 of the Power Series is set to take the Killarney International Raceway by storm! This is the final round of the year so you don't want to miss out. Catch all your favourite race categories including a special 1 Hour Endurance for the Burly Pro GTi Challenge Racers. Gates open at 7:30am, racing begins at 10:00am. Book at Computicket or pay at the gate: Adults R80, scholars under 16 R20 and children under 12 free.
FIA World Rallycross South Africa
- DATE: 9-10 November
- LOCATION:Killarney International Raceway, Cape Town, Western Cape
- DETAILS:www.wpmc.co.za
South Africa get ready, the FIA World Rallycross championship is going down! Watch the pros take to the tar and dirt as they reach breakneck speeds in the final round of the season. There will also be tonnes of trackside activities for everyone from race fans, to adrenalin junkies, to families. To get your tickets, head to Quicket.co.za
SA Drift Champs Final Showdown
- DATE: 2 November
- LOCATION: Killarney Raceway, Cape Town, Western Cape
- DETAILS: www.wpmc.co.za
South Africa get ready, the FIA World Rallycross championship is going down! Watch the pros take to the tar and dirt as they reach breakneck speeds in the final round of the season. There will also be tonnes of trackside activities for everyone from race fans, to adrenalin junkies, to families. To get your tickets, head to Quicket.co.za
High Noon Reloaded
- DATE: 26 October
- LOCATION: Cosmic Transport Raceway, Lanseria, Gauteng
- DETAILS: 082 379 0330
Get ready for some epic motoring action at the Cosmic Transport Raceway! There will be something for every kind of Petrolhead, from a Show 'n Shine, to Spinning displays. You can even hop in a car with a spinning instructor to show off YOUR skills on the Spin Pitch. The event starts at 9am and entrance is only R50
Round 10 of the Zwartkops Kart Circuit
- DATE 7 December
- LOCATION Zwartkops Kart Circuit, Centurion, Gauteng
- DETAILS www.zwartkops.co.za
Get ready for some 4 stroke karting action at Zwartkops with the 10th and final round of the 2019 Zwartkops Kart Circuit! Catch F200 and F300 sprint classes as well as F400 endurance. Racing starts at 10, ending at 5 with prize giving going on ‘til late