EVENTS | Your IGNITION guide to motoring in 2019

Power Series Round 9

DATE: 30 November

30 November LOCATION: Killarney International Raceway, Capetown, Western Cape

Killarney International Raceway, Capetown, Western Cape DETAILS: Rhonette – rhonette@wpmc.co.za

Round 9 of the Power Series is set to take the Killarney International Raceway by storm! This is the final round of the year so you don't want to miss out. Catch all your favourite race categories including a special 1 Hour Endurance for the Burly Pro GTi Challenge Racers. Gates open at 7:30am, racing begins at 10:00am. Book at Computicket or pay at the gate: Adults R80, scholars under 16 R20 and children under 12 free.