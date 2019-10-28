Hyundai to test self-driving car service in California

Hyundai on Friday announced that it will begin testing a self-driving ride service in southern California.

The South Korean automaker said it collaborated with technology group Pony.ai and rideshare firm Via for an on-demand service called BotRide. It will offer free rides in autonomous vehicles in Irvine starting on November 4.

“The pilot introduces BotRide to several hundred Irvine residents, including college students,” said Hyundai Motor Company head of business development, strategy and technology Christopher Chang.

“The goal is to study consumer behaviour in an autonomous ride-sharing environment.”