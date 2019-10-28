news

Lamborghini will soon be testing materials in space

Lamborghini is sending carbon-fibre samples to the International Space Station for testing.
Lamborghini is collaborating with the International Space Station (ISS) to study the effects of extreme stress on five different composite materials.

On Friday, Lamborghini announced that five carbon-fibre samples created in-house will be travelling to space on November 2 to be studied by researchers at the ISS. 

The project that led to this launch was initiated two years ago by Automobili Lamborghini and the Houston Methodist Research Institute to study "the biocompatibility of the composite materials to determine their possible use in prosthetic implants, but also in subcutaneous devices, taking advantage of their particular properties of light weight, radio transparency and radio compatibility."

Information about the materials collected during this phase of the project is expected to have applications within both the automobile manufacturing and biomedical fields.

Lamborghini is the first automobile manufacturer to use the ISS to conduct research on carbon-fibre materials. The composite samples will be on board the space station for half a year, enduring tests that subject them to temperatures ranging from -40 to over 200 degrees Celsius, as well as extreme amounts of ultraviolet radiation and gamma rays.

When the samples return to Earth, Lamborghini and the Houston Methodist Research Institute will study how the materials have changed during their time in space.

