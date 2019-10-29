Porsche pilots online car sales in the US

For the first time, Porsche is letting customers shop for a new car online.

Porsche on Monday announced that it has launched a US-based online car sales project, in partnership with 25 dealerships across the country, to bring the convenience of online shopping to vehicle purchasing.

Customers will be able to look for a new car online and digitally complete the accompanying paperwork. The final steps of the purchase will take place at a dealership.

New and used cars will appear online for clients to browse through. According to the company, the online service “covers all aspects of buying, financing or leasing a selected vehicle, including payment and trade-in calculators, credit approval, and financing and insurance options through Porsche Financial Services.” Users can upload required documents such as their ID.

Of the 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the US, 25 are participating in the pilot. The service has been integrated into the websites of the participating dealerships.

Based on how successful this project is, the company will roll out online car shopping to the rest of the country.

A similar service is launching in Germany as part of Porsche's push to digitalise the purchasing experience.