news

Porsche pilots online car sales in the US

29 October 2019 - 12:12 By AFP Relaxnews
Porsche has launched online car sales in the US.
Porsche has launched online car sales in the US.
Image: AFP Photo

For the first time, Porsche is letting customers shop for a new car online.

Porsche on Monday announced that it has launched a US-based online car sales project, in partnership with 25 dealerships across the country, to bring the convenience of online shopping to vehicle purchasing.

Customers will be able to look for a new car online and digitally complete the accompanying paperwork. The final steps of the purchase will take place at a dealership. 

New and used cars will appear online for clients to browse through. According to the company, the online service “covers all aspects of buying, financing or leasing a selected vehicle, including payment and trade-in calculators, credit approval, and financing and insurance options through Porsche Financial Services.” Users can upload required documents such as their ID.

Of the 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the US, 25 are participating in the pilot. The service has been integrated into the websites of the participating dealerships.

Based on how successful this project is, the company will roll out online car shopping to the rest of the country.

A similar service is launching in Germany as part of Porsche's push to digitalise the purchasing experience.

MORE

Lamborghini will soon be testing materials in space

Lamborghini is collaborating with the International Space Station to study the effects of extreme stress on five different composite materials.
Motoring
17 hours ago

Hyundai to test self-driving car service in California

Hyundai on Friday announced that it will begin testing a self-driving ride service in southern California
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota is not alone in the slow lane to self-driving cars

When Toyota Motor Corp launches its all-battery Lexus next year, the luxury model will be able to drive autonomously on highways, a big step for the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Vettel takes issue with pushy 'selfie guy' and 'boring' sponsored trophy Motorsport
  2. Max Verstappen has to be given more space, says Lewis Hamilton Motorsport
  3. This is the all-new Volkswagen Golf 8 New Models
  4. REVIEW | 2019 Toyota Quantum VX joins the business-class league Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Why the 2019 BMW M760Li never gets boring Reviews

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X