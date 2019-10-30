news

Volkswagen sets up subsidiary dedicated to autonomous driving tech

30 October 2019 - 08:38 By AFP Relaxnews
On Monday, Volkswagen announced the establishment of Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH, a new subsidiary dedicated to developing autonomous driving technology.
Image: Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images

To accelerate its development of autonomous driving technology at Level 4 and onwards, Volkswagen announced two centres for research dedicated to this kind of mobility in Munich and Wolfsburg, Germany. A third Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH (VWAT GmbH) subsidiary is expected to launch in Silicon Valley next year, and a fourth will be established in China in 2021.

The goal of this division is to bring VW's self-driving system up to market maturity. To do so, the company announced that it will be co-operating more with Ford and Argo AI - a leader in autonomous vehicle technologies. To begin with, the subsidiaries will focus on people in urban areas and their respective transportation needs which can be addressed with commercial vehicles like "robo" taxis and vans.

According to company Senior VP Alexander Hitzinger, the company has plans to begin "commercialising autonomous driving at a large scale around the middle of the next decade".

