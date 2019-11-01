news

Dust flies, engine roars as Bloodhound clocks 700km/h at Haksteen Pan

01 November 2019 - 16:16 By Dan Meyer
The Bloodhound team has been performing test runs at Hakskeen Pan in the Northern Cape since the start of this week.
Image: Supplied

The Bloodhound Land Speed Record (LSR) team, which touched down in SA to begin its high-speed testing programme at Hakskeen Pan in the Northern Cape this week, has been raising dust as it attempts to break the land speed record.

After its first test run, the rocket- and jet-powered Bloodhound car, with driver Andy Green at the wheel, clocked 741.908km/h as the team aims to raise pulses and beat the existing 1,228km/h record.

Green said the trials were going according to plan.

“The video footage shows a clean release of the ‘chute behind the car, just one second after I pulled the release lever. The engineering team and I are delighted all the hard work designing the deployment system paid off first time.”

The team has been working hard to evaluate how the car behaves when slowing down and stopping from a number of target speeds, building up to and beyond 800km/h.

