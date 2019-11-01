PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveil automotive merger of equals

Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler on Thursday unveiled a plan for a 50-50 merger that aims to create the world's fourth-largest car manufacturer, but quickly came under pressure to preserve jobs.

With automakers needing to cut costs as the global car market slows, and at the same time invest heavily in developing cleaner vehicles, the French and US-Italian firms said their tie-up would generate €3.7bn (about R62bn) in annual savings.

The boards of PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) backed the plan on Wednesday to create a company with combined annual sales of about €170bn (R2,8tn) a year and €11bn (R184bn) in operating profits, with negotiations continuing to resolve all the details.

The tie-up would leapfrog the carmakers to fourth largest in terms of sales, behind Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Toyota, and would combine a host of well-known brands, from Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Dodge to Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall.

Compelling logic:

The boards of both carmakers “share the conviction that there is compelling logic for a bold and decisive move that would create an industry leader”, the companies said in a statement.

FCA is weaker in Europe than PSA, with its French and German mass-market brands. The company also lags in bringing electric cars to market and investing in new forms of mobility.

PSA, meanwhile, is absent from the huge US market, where FCA sells the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram brands.