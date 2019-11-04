news

Tesla's Autopilot can now detect traffic cones - and avoid them

04 November 2019
Tesla's Autopilot can now incorporate traffic cones into the driving visualisation displayed on the touchscreen.
Image: Jaromír Chalabala / 123rf

Tesla has rolled out a software update to Autopilot that incorporates traffic cones into the driving visualisation displayed on the touchscreen, Electrek reported over the weekend.

As of this weekend, Tesla's Autopilot can not only recognise traffic cones, but the software can incorporate them and their placement with respect to the vehicle on the digital display. 

Previously, the driving visualisation tool – a real-time rendering of the vehicle's surroundings displayed on the central touchscreen in the cabin – could only show other vehicles and lane divisions. Now, vehicles with the full self-driving feature can identify cones, display them on the screen and optionally automatically avoid them.

When Navigate on Autopilot is activated, the vehicle will either suggest a possible lane change to the driver or initiate one, depending on the car's predetermined settings.

This update to the Autopilot driving visualisation tool follows a major one that rolled out just a few months ago, allowing drivers to zoom in and out on the rendering, as well as rotate the image.

While this addition does not allow the driver to wholly rely on Autopilot to drive them from place to place, it demonstrates the software's ability to detect and react not just to other cars, but to objects and other obstructions on the road.

