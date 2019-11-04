Tesla's Autopilot can now detect traffic cones - and avoid them

Tesla has rolled out a software update to Autopilot that incorporates traffic cones into the driving visualisation displayed on the touchscreen, Electrek reported over the weekend.

As of this weekend, Tesla's Autopilot can not only recognise traffic cones, but the software can incorporate them and their placement with respect to the vehicle on the digital display.

Previously, the driving visualisation tool – a real-time rendering of the vehicle's surroundings displayed on the central touchscreen in the cabin – could only show other vehicles and lane divisions. Now, vehicles with the full self-driving feature can identify cones, display them on the screen and optionally automatically avoid them.