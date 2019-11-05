news

Idris Elba teams up with Ford for the launch of its all-electric SUV

05 November 2019 - 17:02 By AFP Relaxnews
Idris Elba will soon be behind the wheel of Ford's new all-electric SUV. The vehicle's lines and design will be directly inspired by the brand's legendary Mustang.
Image: Supplied

British actor Idris Elba, who recently played the villain in Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, will promote an all-electric SUV which will soon be unveiled by Ford. According to the American automaker, the new vehicle will be directly inspired by its Mustang range.

The decision to call on the London-born star was not a random decision. Elba has a long personal history with the Ford Motor Company.

"Most people don't know this, but I worked at Ford as a young guy. My dad also worked at Ford. It's practically in my blood. So working on this project and getting behind the wheel of a car that takes us all towards the future feels like things are coming full circle, but with more exhilaration and tech.”

Let's not forget that this is not the first time the actor has promoted a new automobile. In 2015, he embarked on a mini-tour of Europe to vaunt the merits of the Jaguar XE.

Ford's new all-electric vehicle is due to be unveiled on November 18  2019, before being exhibited for the first time at the LA Auto Show, which will run from November 22 to December 2.

Very few details have been disclosed about the mysterious new SUV. Ford has only published a sketch of the future vehicle, which it claims will have a maximum range of around 600km, which would, for example, place it ahead of the Tesla Model Y (540km announced for its premium version). As for aesthetics, the design and the outline of the new SUV are expected to highlight inspiration derived from Ford's Mustang line.

