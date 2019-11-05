Idris Elba teams up with Ford for the launch of its all-electric SUV

British actor Idris Elba, who recently played the villain in Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, will promote an all-electric SUV which will soon be unveiled by Ford. According to the American automaker, the new vehicle will be directly inspired by its Mustang range.

The decision to call on the London-born star was not a random decision. Elba has a long personal history with the Ford Motor Company.

"Most people don't know this, but I worked at Ford as a young guy. My dad also worked at Ford. It's practically in my blood. So working on this project and getting behind the wheel of a car that takes us all towards the future feels like things are coming full circle, but with more exhilaration and tech.”