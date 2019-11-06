news

Well that didn't last long — Elon Musk is back on Twitter

06 November 2019 - 09:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Image: AFP Photo

Elon Musk, who garnered attention for quitting Twitter last week, is back on the social platform, with little explanation for the hiatus or the return.

The CEO of electric automaker Tesla and private space firm SpaceX was tweeting late Monday to congratulate the crew of the free-flying spacecraft, Dragon.

“SpaceX team has completed 13 successful tests in a row of upgraded Mark 3 parachutes for Crew Dragon,” Musk wrote. “Most recent test demonstrated the parachute system's ability to land the spacecraft safely in the unlikely event that one of the four main parachutes fails.”

On Friday, he appeared to leave the messaging service on which he has about 29 million followers, writing simply, “Not sure about good of Twitter”, and then saying, “Going offline”.

Musk has found himself in hot water in recent months over his Twitter remarks.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of misleading Tesla investors on the platform, resulting in a court settlement requiring him to step down as chairperson of the auto firm.

Musk is also being sued for defamation by a man who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand last year. In a tweet, Musk called the British caver a “pedo guy”.

