news

Jaguar Land Rover's future dashboards could be replaced with OLED screens

07 November 2019 - 08:57 By AFP Relaxnews
Jaguar Land Rover is developing technology that could replace various interior car components with screens.
Jaguar Land Rover is developing technology that could replace various interior car components with screens.
Image: Supplied

Vehicle cabins continue to be equipped with more and more digital displays and touchscreen panels that keep growing in size, with Jaguar Land Rover working on completely swapping out the dash and body panels with curved OLED screens.

Instead of simply replacing the instrument panel and cabin controls with digitalised displays, Jaguar Land Rover is researching how to replace entire structural components — the dash, the body panels — with electronic elements using LESA (Lightweight Electronics in Simplified Architecture) technology.

This tech is based on that of flexible wearables and OLED televisions. Entire panels throughout car interiors could potentially be replaced with customisable screens and touch-sensitive displays that streamline the cabin and offer customers 100% button-free designs.

According to the company, digitalising these architectural elements would allow for “customisable ambient lighting systems, body controls, wraparound buttonless dashboards and advanced fabric/leather heated steering wheels”.

Because these screens would replace a great deal of the wiring that would otherwise be necessary for physical controls, the weight of in-car electronics would be greatly reduced — possibly up to 60% — especially since this tech is compatible with non-metallic materials like wood. As a result, EV (electric vehicle) ranges can be increased and fuel efficiency improved.

Thus far, LESA technology has been successfully demonstrated in a prototype which judges referred to as “the future of electronics in the car”. When the tech will be advanced enough to be integrated into production vehicles has yet to be revealed.

MORE

New SA-developed lift app hits the market

The lifti service is a more affordable e-hailing app aimed at younger, budget-conscious commuters
Motoring
2 hours ago

October registers slight upswing in new-car sales

Car and truck sales rise, and exports power on to new levels, but local sales of light commercials tumble
Motoring
2 hours ago

BMW ChargeNow EV charging stations roll out at SA airports

Airports Company SA (Acsa) and BMW SA on Friday announced the launch of BMW ChargeNow electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at three SA airports
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie Shootout: 2019 Ford Ranger vs Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max Features
  2. Siya Kolisi is always game for a road trip, and here is what is on the Bok's ... Features
  3. SA motorists will get a fuel-price reprieve on Wednesday news
  4. Anybody for a R1,760,000 Aston Martin motorcycle? New Models
  5. Dust flies, engine roars as Bloodhound clocks 700km/h at Hakskeen Pan news

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X