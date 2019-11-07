Jaguar Land Rover's future dashboards could be replaced with OLED screens

Vehicle cabins continue to be equipped with more and more digital displays and touchscreen panels that keep growing in size, with Jaguar Land Rover working on completely swapping out the dash and body panels with curved OLED screens.

Instead of simply replacing the instrument panel and cabin controls with digitalised displays, Jaguar Land Rover is researching how to replace entire structural components — the dash, the body panels — with electronic elements using LESA (Lightweight Electronics in Simplified Architecture) technology.

This tech is based on that of flexible wearables and OLED televisions. Entire panels throughout car interiors could potentially be replaced with customisable screens and touch-sensitive displays that streamline the cabin and offer customers 100% button-free designs.