EVENTS | Your IGNITION guide to motoring in 2019

Your IGNITION guide to motoring in 2019

Power Series Round 9, Zwartkops Kart Circuit Round 10, Rockmania

08 November 2019 - 10:15
Power Series Round 9

  • DATE: 30 November
  • LOCATION: Killarney International Raceway, Cape Town, Western Cape
  • DETAILS: www.wpmc.co.za

Round 9 of the Power Series is set to take the Killarney International Raceway by storm! This is the final round of the year so you don't want to miss out. Catch all your favourite race categories including a special 1 Hour Endurance for the Burly Pro GTi Challenge Racers. Gates open at 7:30am, racing begins at 10:00am. Book at Computicket or pay at the gate: Adults R80, scholars under 16 R20 and children under 12 free.

Round 10 of the Zwartkops Kart Circuit

  • DATE 7 December
  • LOCATION Zwartkops Kart Circuit, Centurion, Gauteng
  • DETAILS www.zwartkops.co.za

Get ready for some 4 stroke karting action at Zwartkops with the 10th and final round of the 2019 Zwartkops Kart Circuit! Catch F200 and F300 sprint classes as well as F400 endurance. Racing starts at 10, ending at 5 with prize giving going on ‘til late

Rockmania

  • DATE 14 December
  • LOCATION The Rock Raceway, Brakpan, Gauteng
  • DETAILS www.rockracing.co.za

Rock Raceway will come alive with high octane power as allyour favourite racing drivers take to the 400M oval and drag strip while drifters will shred their tyres! There’s something for every kind of race fan, from Formula N to straight line drag racing. Gates open at 10 with the event starting at 3. Adults pay R80 to enter and kids pay R30.

