Dutch to cut daytime speed limit to 100km/h to reduce gas emissions

The Netherlands will cut daytime speed limits on motorways to 100km/h to deal with a pollution crisis that has sparked protests by farmers, prime minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

The Dutch government is grappling with how to reduce emissions of nitrogen and ammonia after a court ruled earlier this year that its current policies breach European Union rules.

The new speed limit, expected to be introduced in 2020, will be the joint lowest in Europe, along with Cyprus. Cars will be allowed to drive at the current limit of 130km/h only at night, between 7pm and 6am.

"No one likes this," Rutte told a press conference, admitting it was a "rotten measure".

But he said it was needed "to stop the Netherlands from coming to a halt".