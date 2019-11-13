news

Dutch to cut daytime speed limit to 100km/h to reduce gas emissions

13 November 2019 - 15:15 By AFP Relaxnews
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has agreed to cut the country's speed limit in a bid to fight climate change.
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has agreed to cut the country's speed limit in a bid to fight climate change.
Image: AFP Photo

The Netherlands will cut daytime speed limits on motorways to 100km/h to deal with a pollution crisis that has sparked protests by farmers, prime minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

The Dutch government is grappling with how to reduce emissions of nitrogen and ammonia after a court ruled earlier this year that its current policies breach European Union rules.

The new speed limit, expected to be introduced in 2020, will be the joint lowest in Europe, along with Cyprus. Cars will be allowed to drive at the current limit of 130km/h only at night, between 7pm and 6am.

"No one likes this," Rutte told a press conference, admitting it was a "rotten measure".

But he said it was needed "to stop the Netherlands from coming to a halt".

Amsterdam plans to ban petrol, diesel cars and motorcycles from 2030

Petrol and diesel fuelled cars and motorcycles will be banned from Amsterdam from 2030 in an effort to clean up the city's air, the Dutch capital's ...
Motoring
6 months ago

In May a Dutch court ruled that the government was breaching EU rules to protect nature reserves from gases such as ammonia and nitrous oxide.

Major building projects for roads and airports have been put on hold in the eurozone's fifth-biggest economy as the government seeks ways to meet the court order.

It has also brought in changes to farmers' working methods, for example for animal feed - sparking huge protests involving thousands of tractors, one of which caused the country's biggest ever traffic jam.

The new speed limit is partly designed to show the farmers that other parts of society must also take some responsibility for dealing with the crisis, said Dutch media.

The speed-limit cut was opposed by Rutte's centre-right VVD party, which was dubbed the "vroom-vroom" party after it successfully campaigned to have the national limit raised to 130km/h in 2012.

But Rutte compromised with more environmentally minded parties in order to preserve his fragile ruling coalition.

READ MORE:

Musk announces new Tesla factory will be in Germany

A new Tesla car factory to serve the European market will be based in Germany, chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday
Motoring
4 hours ago

Nissan cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge in profit

Nissan Motor Co reported a 70% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, hit by a strong yen and falling ...
Motoring
1 day ago

First all-electric Lexus to be unveiled in China this month

Lexus has announced the forthcoming presentation of its first ever all-electric vehicle at the 17th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. A DIY guide to fixing scratches and dents on your car Features
  2. Siya Kolisi is always game for a road trip, and here is what is on the Bok's ... Features
  3. WATCH | All you need to know about the 2020 Mazda CX30 in 60 seconds New Models
  4. REVIEW | The 2019 Jeep Trackhawk is a street-brawler Reviews
  5. WATCH | 2019 Toyota Avanza goes head-to-head with Honda BR-V Reviews

Latest Videos

'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
Malema on Mugabe: 5 takeaways from Juju's address
X