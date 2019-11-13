news

Musk announces new Tesla factory will be in Germany

13 November 2019 - 11:22 By AFP Relaxnews
A new Tesla auto factory to serve the European market will be based in Germany, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.
A new Tesla auto factory to serve the European market will be based in Germany, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A new Tesla car factory to serve the European market will be based in Germany, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

Musk said during a ceremony at Germany's Golden Steering Wheel awards that the new “Gigafactory” would be “in the Berlin area”.

He said the company planned the facility “near the new airport” in Berlin and that Tesla would also set up a design centre in the area.

“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that's part of the reason we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany,” he said on stage.

“We are also going to create an engineering and design centre in Berlin because I think Berlin has some of the best art in the world.”

The news highlights a further global expansion for the electric car maker, which last month said its factory in China had started production.

Musk offered few details, but reports have said the company hopes to begin European production by 2021.

“Giga Berlin,” Musk tweeted, bookending the words with heart emojis.

“Will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y,” he added in another tweet.

Well that didn't last long — Elon Musk is back on Twitter

Elon Musk, who garnered attention for quitting Twitter last week, is back on the social platform, with little explanation for the hiatus or the return
Motoring
1 week ago

Tesla is estimated to have about 30% of the European market for battery-powered cars.

Musk's announcement is good news for the German car industry, according to professor Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer of the Center for Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen.

Tesla producing electric cars in Germany could wave a checkered flag at the local competition, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler, speeding up innovation in the sector there, Dudenhoeffer said.

Tesla last month announced that it posted a profit in the recently ended quarter instead of taking a loss as analysts expected.

Tesla said it is producing vehicles “on a trial basis” at its recently opened “Gigafactory” in Shanghai, which will help boost global production and sales.

Musk was optimistic that the Shanghai factory could begin cranking out Model Y vehicles by the middle of next year, and believed the new model has the potential to be a huge seller.

The company has been dogged by concerns it may not be able to ramp up production to meet demand and that Musk may have overstated Tesla's goals for sales and technology improvements.

Musk expected the Shanghai factory to hit “volume production” in a few months, and that it could be possible to significantly ramp up Tesla production. He noted that a battery plant was also being built on the Chinese site.

Tesla's first “Gigafactory” was constructed in the US state of Nevada, and its vehicles are built mostly at a factory in Northern California.

READ MORE

First all-electric Lexus to be unveiled in China this month

Lexus has announced the forthcoming presentation of its first ever all-electric vehicle at the 17th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Formula One aims for zero-carbon footprint by 2030

Formula One set out its first sustainability plan on Tuesday, with the aim of achieving a net zero-carbon footprint for the sport by 2030
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge in profit

Nissan Motor Co reported a 70% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, hit by a strong yen and falling ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. A DIY guide to fixing scratches and dents on your car Features
  2. Siya Kolisi is always game for a road trip, and here is what is on the Bok's ... Features
  3. WATCH | All you need to know about the 2020 Mazda CX30 in 60 seconds New Models
  4. REVIEW | The 2019 Jeep Trackhawk is a street-brawler Reviews
  5. WATCH | 2019 Toyota Avanza goes head-to-head with Honda BR-V Reviews

Latest Videos

'Bokke must fall' EFF's Ndlozi not prepared to celebrate 'untransformed' ...
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X