Musk announces new Tesla factory will be in Germany

A new Tesla car factory to serve the European market will be based in Germany, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

Musk said during a ceremony at Germany's Golden Steering Wheel awards that the new “Gigafactory” would be “in the Berlin area”.

He said the company planned the facility “near the new airport” in Berlin and that Tesla would also set up a design centre in the area.

“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that's part of the reason we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany,” he said on stage.

“We are also going to create an engineering and design centre in Berlin because I think Berlin has some of the best art in the world.”

The news highlights a further global expansion for the electric car maker, which last month said its factory in China had started production.

Musk offered few details, but reports have said the company hopes to begin European production by 2021.

“Giga Berlin,” Musk tweeted, bookending the words with heart emojis.

“Will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y,” he added in another tweet.