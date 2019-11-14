news

Mercedes-Benz Cars to slash €1bn in costs by 2022

14 November 2019 - 16:32 By Reuters
Daimler shares fell sharply on Thursday.
Daimler shares fell sharply on Thursday.
Image: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Daimler shares fell sharply on Thursday after the German carmaker said tougher emissions rules will hit earnings in 2020 and 2021, forcing it to seek more than €1 billion (roughly R16,324,670,000) in personnel cuts at Mercedes-Benz Cars by the end of 2022.

The company said it expects to achieve a return on sales from operating activities at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans of at least 4% in the year 2020 and at least 6% in 2022.

Earlier this year, Daimler had said it hoped to achieve a return on sales of 3% to 5% at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

MORE

Proposed driver demerit system 'is unworkable’

Regulations are a cumbersome mess focussed more on generating funds than road safety, says Outa
Motoring
10 hours ago

Dutch to cut daytime speed limit to 100km/h to reduce gas emissions

The Netherlands will cut daytime speed limits on motorways to 100km/h to deal with a pollution crisis that has sparked protests by farmers, prime ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge in profit

Nissan Motor Co reported a 70% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, hit by a strong yen and falling ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. The world's worst car just got worse New Models
  2. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  3. A DIY guide to fixing scratches and dents on your car Features
  4. Siya Kolisi is always game for a road trip, and here is what is on the Bok's ... Features
  5. Not a given that Mercedes will stay in Formula One, says Wolff Motorsport

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
X