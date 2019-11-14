Tyres prove to be a major source of emissions

A study in England has found that exhaust fumes account for just a third of all emissions from vehicles, with the rest from tyre, road and brake wear.

With the balance of opinion swinging against combustion fuels in cars, environmental groups are taking the next leap and bundling the $240bn (R3.57-trillion) a year tyre industry into their emissions battles.

The British government’s Air Quality Expert Group (AQEG) emissions research organisation has recommended that tyre wear be prioritised as a “source of ambient concentrations of airborne particulate matter, even for vehicles with zero exhaust emissions of particles.”

Research from Europe’s Emissions Analytics indicates that emissions from normal tyre wear will be the next big environmental mountain to climb, regardless of whether cars were electric or combustion powered.

In fact, electric cars could make the phenomenon worse, with most EVs weighing considerably more than similarly sized combustion vehicles, plus having far more initial torque from a standing start.

The AQEG found that more than a quarter of all microplastics in the oceans came from normal tyre wear and Emissions Analytics insists it could be an even bigger environmental problem than disposing of old tyres.