'Ford vs Ferrari' tells the story of a famous Le Mans grudge match

Enzo Ferrari found out the hard way that you don’t mess with Henry Ford’s grandson, when the blue oval usurped the Italian brand’s hegemony in the Le Mans 24 Hour in the late 1960s.

Ford had wanted to buy Ferrari but when Enzo put the brakes on the deal after long negotiations, an angered Henry Ford II decided he’d get payback by building a car to beat Ferrari in endurance racing. The Ford GT40 was born, and it won Le Mans in 1966 - and the next two years – thus ending Ferrari’s run of six consecutive victories in the legendary French race.

The man recruited to run the GT40 project was visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby - whose name would go on to become an iconic part of automotive history - and the driver who took the car to its first Le Mans victory was the talented but blunt Englishman Ken Miles.

Ford vs Ferrari, starring Academy award winners Matt Damon as Shelby and Christian Bale (Miles), tells the story of this famous automotive grudge match. The 20th Century Fox film portrays Shelby and Miles as battling corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to take on the dominating race cars of Ferrari at Le Mans.

Ford vs Ferrari tells the Shelby story from early beginnings in the ‘60s, through to what became his biggest international motorsport success, that set the stage for what became an iconic high performance brand.